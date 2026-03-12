Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Canaan (LON:CAN) Price Target to GBX 350

Canaan (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 400 to GBX 350 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s previous close.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of CAN stock opened at GBX 226.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.76. Canaan has a twelve month low of GBX 149.95 and a twelve month high of GBX 327.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

Canaan Company Profile

Founded as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ is now a global media and entertainment company. Following its acquisition of MultiChoice Group, a leading entertainment platform in Africa, the combined Group has 40 million subscribers, operates in over 70 countries and has approximately 17,000 employees. CANAL+ is one of the largest media companies in Europe, the market leader in Africa and has a globally recognised brand (Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally. Source: Kantar BrandZ, 2025).

CANAL+ operates across the entire audio-visual value chain, including production, broadcast, distribution and aggregation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.