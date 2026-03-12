Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $37.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s current price.

WAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Freedom Capital raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waystar from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 687,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,649. Waystar has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,209,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waystar by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waystar by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 529,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,944,000.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

