Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.98.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 898,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.03. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

