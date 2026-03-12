Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 0.6% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 67,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

