Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 0.6% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 2.2%
NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 67,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $27.73.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
