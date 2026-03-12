Dave Conference: Record $73M EBITDA, $2.2B Q4 Originations, $300M Buyback and Pay-in-4 Plans

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) executives highlighted strong recent operating results and outlined a multi-year growth framework during a conversation following the company’s latest earnings release. Founder and CEO Jason Wilk and CFO Kyle Beilman spoke with Citizens financial technology research head Devin Ryan about Dave’s origins, credit performance, guidance, product expansion, and capital return plans.

Company mission and focus on cash-flow underwriting

Wilk said Dave was founded to take on what he described as “predatory” overdraft fees charged by large banks. He said the idea, developed in 2015, was to use consumers’ cash-flow data to underwrite short-term credit and provide a lower-cost alternative for everyday needs such as gas and groceries.

Quarterly performance: originations growth and improving credit metrics

Wilk said the company’s broader thesis is to use cash-flow underwriting to offer short-term credit products that are “better than payday loans, overdraft fees, and subprime credit cards.” He noted Dave also launched its own checking and savings accounts in 2021.

Beilman described the fourth quarter as another “standout” period, citing “60%+” top-line growth. He said Dave grew originations by 50% to about $2.2 billion in the quarter, while average originations per user continued to rise and loss rates declined.

He pointed to a 28-day days-past-due metric of 1.89%, which he said represented roughly a 12% sequential improvement. Beilman attributed the improving unit economics to ongoing innovation in CashAI, Dave’s proprietary underwriting system, and said the quarter translated into record EBITDA of $73 million.

Wilk added that the company operates with about 300 employees and characterized Dave as “incredibly efficient,” noting that modest headcount additions would be tied to new products while the existing team can scale the core ExtraCash and checking businesses.

Outlook and multi-year “growth algorithm”

Beilman said the company introduced what it called a “baseline growth algorithm,” consisting of mid-teens growth in Monthly Transacting Members (MTM) and low double-digit growth in average revenue per user (ARPU). He described that profile as a sustainable trajectory “over the next several years,” emphasizing the size of the company’s target market.

Management said Dave has 2.9 million Monthly Transacting Members compared with a total addressable market it estimates at 180 million Americans. Beilman also said the company’s model shows “tremendous flow-through” from revenue to earnings once the platform is above a certain scale, referencing an inflection point around 2.1 million Monthly Transacting Members discussed in prior years.

On 2026 guidance, Wilk said the company guided to about $700 million of revenue at the midpoint and roughly $300 million of EBITDA. He characterized that as approximately 25% to 28% top-line growth, noting it would be below the prior year’s 60% growth rate, which benefited from a “significant fee change” that increased prices for existing customers without impacting conversion or retention.

CashAI, higher limits, and the role of AI

Management discussed Dave’s ability to extend higher advance amounts relative to peers. Wilk said repeat customer performance and continued improvements in underwriting models have helped lift limits, and he said the company believes it can continue raising the average advance size, which he referenced as “214.”

Beilman said Dave began investing in AI in 2019 for underwriting and described a September rollout of its v5.5 CashAI model, which he said supported both larger originations and lower loss rates. He said a v6 model is in development and expected to launch around the middle of the year.

Wilk argued that Dave is positioned to benefit from AI rather than be disrupted by it. He said the company reduced delinquency from over 5% under a rules-based system to nearly 1% on a 120-day basis through AI and cash-flow underwriting. He also said it would be difficult for new entrants to replicate Dave’s training data and balance sheet capacity to absorb early losses while models mature.

Pay-in-4 plans and capital return: buyback authorization raised

Executives said Dave is preparing to expand beyond its ExtraCash product with a pay-in-4 offering. Wilk said it would provide customers more duration than ExtraCash and would be positioned as an alternative to subprime credit cards. Beilman said the company expects to begin testing with real customers in the second quarter and sees the product as a “big growth lever” for 2027 and beyond.

Beilman added that the company has “no impact embedded” from pay-in-4 in its 2026 guidance, though he said there is a “reasonable shot” of some contribution earlier.

On capital allocation, Beilman described a move to a Coastal Community Bank funding facility that transitions originations away from a more on-balance-sheet warehouse structure to a partner-bank-funded structure, which he said would free up about $200 million of cash. He said the company increased its share repurchase authorization to $300 million and indicated the company expects to begin executing against it “pretty aggressively.” Wilk said management views buybacks as a way to return capital and increase ownership of what it sees as a compelling business.

Record Q4 EBITDA of $73 million, according to the CFO

Originations of about $2.2 billion in Q4, up 50% year-over-year, per management

Raised share repurchase authorization to $300 million

Pay-in-4 testing expected to begin in Q2; management expects meaningful impact in 2027

Looking further out, Wilk said Dave intends to add more offerings across the “short-term credit product spectrum” where cash-flow underwriting can provide a meaningful advantage, with the broader goal of deepening relationships and increasingly becoming members’ primary banking option over time.

About Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

