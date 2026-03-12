Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $6,765,416.88 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,541 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $5,918,422.14.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $5,465,409.74.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82.

On Monday, January 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $5,773,186.58.

On Monday, December 29th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $4,468,821.30.

Datadog Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $127.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,659. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 410.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Key Datadog News

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

