Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.76. Daito Trust Construction shares last traded at $5.7540, with a volume of 116,006 shares traded.

Daito Trust Construction Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get Daito Trust Construction alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DIFTY) is a Japan-based construction and real estate services firm specializing in the development and management of rental residential properties, commercial facilities and related infrastructure. The company provides end-to-end solutions that span site acquisition, architectural design, construction, leasing support and ongoing property administration. Leveraging a vertically integrated model, Daito Trust Construction aims to streamline project delivery and optimize operational efficiency for landlords and tenants alike.

In its core rental housing segment, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including property management, tenant recruitment, rent collection and routine facility maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.