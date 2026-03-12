D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $37,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,461,000 after buying an additional 1,469,978 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 769.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 893,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,375,000 after buying an additional 790,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 136.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,934,000 after buying an additional 619,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE DHI opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $158.00 target price on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

