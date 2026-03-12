D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FBLG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FibroBiologics to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBLG

FibroBiologics Price Performance

Shares of FBLG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 628,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.69.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Davis bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $72,893 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FibroBiologics by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.