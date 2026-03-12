Coty $COTY Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,355,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Coty were worth $126,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,704,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,325,000 after buying an additional 964,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $52,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,753,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 727,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 62.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,978,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,994,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 392,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Santander downgraded shares of Coty to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 986,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

