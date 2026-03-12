Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 1,168,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,906. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus’s lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

