Cortney Caudill Sells 20,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $974,014.80. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

