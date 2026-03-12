Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) CAO John Rothka Sells 3,800 Shares

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $348,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,127.80. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CNR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.37. 52,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,368. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Natural Resources

About Core Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.