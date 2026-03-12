Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $84,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 365.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 36.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,314.90. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Down 2.1%

Copart stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.