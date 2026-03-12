Contrasting Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivani Medical and VYNE Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 VYNE Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 650.00%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

This table compares Vivani Medical and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -293.64% -79.49% VYNE Therapeutics -4,646.14% -74.86% -63.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and VYNE Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$23.49 million ($0.45) -2.53 VYNE Therapeutics $570,000.00 35.08 -$26.48 million ($0.78) -0.77

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats VYNE Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

