Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,990.00, but opened at $2,199.99. Constellation Software shares last traded at $2,031.38, with a volume of 568 shares.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,981.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,443.78.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.20 by ($4.56). Constellation Software had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 77.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

