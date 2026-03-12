Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,660,058 Shares of BlackBerry Limited $BB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,155,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660,058 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $83,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 16.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in BlackBerry by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 231,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $885,342.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 599,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,138.82. The trade was a 27.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Foote sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $109,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,011.32. This represents a 40.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 364,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

