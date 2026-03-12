Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 315,556 Shares of ATS Corporation $ATS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,556 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $53,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ATS in the third quarter worth $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. ATS Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. ATS had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

