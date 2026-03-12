Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 255,926 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 254.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,926 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $57,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.07.

Lumentum stock opened at $672.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.20 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $783.80.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

