Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $56.70 Million Stake in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,916,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,003 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $56,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of NGD opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.56. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on New Gold
New Gold Profile
New Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold and copper mining assets. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of two exploration firms and has since grown into a multi-asset mining platform. Headquartered in Toronto, New Gold emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community relations.
New Gold’s principal producing assets include the New Afton Mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.