Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $56.70 Million Stake in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,916,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,003 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $56,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NGD opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.56. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on New Gold to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Gold

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold and copper mining assets. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of two exploration firms and has since grown into a multi-asset mining platform. Headquartered in Toronto, New Gold emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community relations.

New Gold’s principal producing assets include the New Afton Mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.