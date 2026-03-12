Computacenter (LON:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 176.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of LON CCC traded down GBX 176 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,990. 309,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,128.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,865.15. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 2,072 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,410. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,356.25.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

