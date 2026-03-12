Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,046,023 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the February 12th total of 2,549,940 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 810.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 810.2 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock remained flat at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, commonly known as Michelin, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of tires for a broad range of vehicles. Founded in 1889 by brothers André and Édouard Michelin and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the company has built a reputation for quality, performance and innovation. Michelin’s product portfolio spans passenger cars, two-wheelers, trucks and buses, as well as specialty segments such as aviation, agricultural and earthmoving equipment.

