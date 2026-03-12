ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,891 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the February 12th total of 12,983 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd. First purchased 437,500 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,641,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,648. This trade represents a 36.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ClearOne worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ClearOne currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of CLRO stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) is a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions designed for conferencing, collaboration and streaming applications. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company develops hardware and software systems that integrate audio capture, video processing and digital signage. Its product portfolio spans professional-grade conference speakers and microphones, beamforming ceiling arrays, USB and networked video cameras, and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

At the core of ClearOne’s offering are its conferencing devices, which support both on-premises and cloud deployments.

