Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.74 and last traded at GBX 5.74. Approximately 861,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 340,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15.

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Up 13.4%

The stock has a market cap of £29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Free Report)

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group’s strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.