Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citizens Jmp set a $30.00 price target on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $801,861.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,971.60. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $536,380.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,368,691.60. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,554. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865,533 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 10,469,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,519,000 after purchasing an additional 558,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,078,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745,030 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,958 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

