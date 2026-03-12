Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,319,000 after acquiring an additional 387,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

