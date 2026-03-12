China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,156 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 12th total of 297,632 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Enterprise stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. China Resources Enterprise has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $7.75.

About China Resources Enterprise

China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

