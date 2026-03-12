Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258,179 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Chime Financial were worth $138,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHYM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,519,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $693,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chime Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Chime Financial Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Chime Financial

In other news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $119,584.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 209,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,255. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Britt sold 50,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $1,996,109.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

