Cheniere Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,352 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average daily volume of 4,470 put options.

Shares of LNG traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.35. 1,352,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,451. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $259.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

