Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 526.73 and traded as low as GBX 518. Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 536, with a volume of 22,538,395 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 640 to GBX 660 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 480 to GBX 537 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.75.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHG

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 520.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 526.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 19.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Mortensen sold 44,615 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534, for a total transaction of £238,244.10. Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 481, for a total value of £206,050.78. Insiders sold a total of 297,888 shares of company stock worth $145,648,723 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.