Check-Cap (MBAI) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Check-Cap to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap’s competitors have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap Competitors -500.48% -116.39% -48.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Check-Cap Competitors 80 82 167 7 2.30

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Check-Cap and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 53.86%. Given Check-Cap’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Check-Cap has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check-Cap and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A -$25.15 million -0.63 Check-Cap Competitors $62.62 million -$27.52 million 1.57

Check-Cap’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Check-Cap competitors beat Check-Cap on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

