Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.30% from the company’s current price.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $601.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.65. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.72.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $182,477.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,799.52. The trade was a 22.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $170,885.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,675 shares in the company, valued at $532,427. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 597,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 184.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 979,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

