Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Champion Homes stock on February 23rd.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 2/18/2026.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Champion Homes stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.85. 141,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,863. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.40 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Champion Homes

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $236,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,178.25. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,634.30. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Champion Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Champion Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.