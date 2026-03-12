CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 169,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 130,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

CGX Energy Stock Down 10.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$84.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

