CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.32%.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.83. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on CEU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.92.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.
