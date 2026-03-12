CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.83. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CEU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.92.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.