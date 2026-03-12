CES Energy Solutions Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, highlighting margin improvement, strong free cash flow, and continued market share gains across its North American consumable chemicals businesses. Management also announced a 29% dividend increase and reiterated its intention to keep repurchasing shares while maintaining leverage within its long-standing target range.

Record quarter and full-year results

President and CEO Ken Zinger said the fourth quarter delivered the company’s highest-ever quarterly revenue of $664.5 million and record quarterly EBITDA of CAD 113.2 million, producing a 17% EBITDA margin. Zinger also highlighted a 1.23x total debt-to-trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio at year-end, which he described as “almost dead center” in the company’s 1.0x to 1.5x target range. In addition, CES posted a record-low 98-day cash conversion cycle in Q4, below its targeted 110–115 day range.

For the full year, management reported all-time record revenue of

CFO Anthony Aulicino said 2025 was “pivotal” for the company’s focus on surplus free cash flow generation, returns, and financial discipline. He noted credit rating upgrades during the year—DBRS to BB (low) and S&P to B+, both with stable outlooks—along with a $75 million addition to the company’s high-yield bond at an implied yield of 5.6%.

Aulicino also pointed to market recognition, including CES’s inclusion in the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index (effective Jan. 13, 2026) and an announced addition to the FTSE Canadian Small Cap Index (effective March 20, 2026).

Cash flow, leverage, and working capital

In Q4, CES generated $108 million in cash flow from operations, which management said was a quarterly record, compared with $52 million in Q3 and $62 million in the prior-year quarter. Funds flow from operations was $84 million, compared with $86 million in Q3. Free cash flow in the quarter was CAD 78 million, up from CAD 27 million in Q3 and CAD 35 million in Q4 2024.

For 2025, CES reported annual free cash flow of $166 million, which supported $35 million in dividends and $140 million in share repurchases. Aulicino said free cash flow conversion to Adjusted EBITDAC was about 69% in Q4 and 41% for the year, and provided additional conversion figures excluding working capital investments.

CES ended Q4 with $497 million in total debt, comprised primarily of $275 million in senior notes, a net draw on the senior facility of $109 million, and $99 million in lease obligations. Total debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.23x, down from 1.29x in the prior quarter.

On working capital, Aulicino said the quarter benefited from improvements across key components and that while the 98-day result was “an excellent accomplishment,” investors should continue to anchor expectations around the company’s previously communicated 110–115 day range, “probably the lower end of that range going forward.” He added management may revisit the target range in future quarters.

Capital allocation: dividend hike, buybacks, and 2026 CapEx

Management said CES will continue to address the dividend annually around Q4 or Q1 reporting. The board approved a 29% increase to the quarterly dividend to CAD 0.055 per share, beginning for shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. Aulicino said the increase implies an annualized dividend yield of 1.3% at the prior day’s close and an annual payout ratio of roughly 19%. He also stated the higher dividend would cost an incremental CAD 11 million annually, noting the lower share count from buybacks helps contain the cash outlay.

CES reiterated its 2026 cash capital expenditure expectation of approximately CAD 90 million, with spending “split evenly between maintenance and expansion capital,” and said it retains flexibility to adjust spending based on market conditions. Zinger had previously framed 2026 CapEx guidance as CAD 85 million to CAD 90 million.

On buybacks, Aulicino described the strategy as a hybrid of valuation awareness and leverage discipline, emphasizing adherence to the 1.0x–1.5x leverage target. In Q4, CES repurchased 4.9 million shares at an average price of CAD 10.28, for CAD 50.4 million (2.2% of outstanding shares at July 1, 2025). For the year, CES purchased 16.8 million shares at CAD 8.20 on average. Subsequent to quarter-end, CES bought 1.3 million shares at an average of CAD 13.01, bringing usage under its current NCIB to 50% of the 18.9 million shares available.

Market share gains and operational updates

Zinger said CES’s North American land drilling fluids market share reached an all-time high, with the company servicing 221 rigs out of 745 active land rigs, or 29.7% market share. Revenue in Q4 was split 65% U.S. and 35% Canada, with quarterly revenues “by countries and by divisions” at all-time highs.

In Canada, CES reported its Canadian Drilling Fluids business servicing 81 of 213 jobs underway, or 38% share. Zinger noted Canadian active rig counts in Q4 and early Q1 were down about 10% year-over-year, but said increased “service intensity” continued to offset fewer rigs. He also said CES remained optimistic about 2026 as infrastructure projects and takeaway capacity come online.

Zinger highlighted continued momentum in PureChem, CES’s Canadian production chemicals business, including progress penetrating the heavy oil thermal market after years of focus. He described the segment as “high volume, high revenue, and very sticky” due to complexity and switching costs, and compared the opportunity to the U.S. offshore market in terms of differentiated chemistry and potential rewards.

In the U.S., Zinger said AES (the company’s U.S. drilling fluids group) serviced 140 of 532 active U.S. land rigs for 26.3% share, and held a leading position in the Permian Basin with 87 of 241 rigs, or 36% share. He also said AES Completion Services (formerly HydroLite) was delivering “material revenue and EBITDA contributions significantly above” pre-acquisition levels, and that Fossil Fluids—acquired in Oklahoma during Q2 2025—was performing at higher revenue and profitability than before the acquisition, with exposure to the Cherokee Shale hybrid oil and gas play.

Zinger also discussed renewed emphasis on natural gas-related basins, noting CES had grown from zero rigs in the Haynesville in late 2023 to 15 of 53 rigs currently, or more than 28% market share. He said CES built a blending plant and distribution facility (including a rail siding) in the basin and developed products for high-temperature, high-pressure conditions. Zinger cited growth in Haynesville activity from 33 rigs at the start of 2024 to 53 currently, which he linked to LNG exports and AI-driven demand.

Outlook, margins, and tariffs

Management said margins improved in the second half of 2025 after pressure in the first half tied to tariff concerns, macro uncertainty, and staffing for large RFPs. Zinger said staffing increased further as CES onboarded RFP wins, with the “full realization” of awarded revenues expected to be reflected “completely in the financials by the end of Q2.”

In the Q&A, Aulicino said CES was encouraged by margin trends but cited typical Q1 items such as Canadian breakup and recent petroleum-related cost increases tied to a spike in WTI that may not be passed through immediately. He said the company would “stay” with its current margin range for at least the quarter and revisit next quarter.

On U.S. land production chemicals, Zinger referenced third-party market share data indicating CES at about 21% share and suggested a long-term potential range of 30%–35% before customers push for more supplier diversification.

Regarding tariffs, Zinger said U.S. tariffs and suggested Canadian counter-tariffs had “little to no direct effect” in their current form, and reiterated that the impact to date remained “immaterial,” while noting CES has taken steps to restructure manufacturing and supply chains to minimize future exposures.

CES said it expects 2026 to be a year of growth and positioning, with the potential for a stronger 2027 if oil market structure improves and natural gas demand accelerates. The company is scheduled to provide its next update with first-quarter results on May 8, 2026.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

