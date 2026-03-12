Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,931 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 12th total of 34,379 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

MTAGF stock remained flat at $5.57 during trading on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG operates as one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics retailers, offering a broad assortment of products that span televisions, audio equipment, smartphones, computers, household appliances and related accessories. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company manages two of the continent’s most recognized retail banners, MediaMarkt and Saturn, which cater to both private consumers and business customers through a mix of brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

The company’s services extend beyond product sales to include after-sales support, installation, repair and trade-in programs.

