CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,348 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the February 12th total of 10,286 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

NASDAQ CDTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol CDTG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the primary objective of identifying and combining with one or more businesses in the environmental technology sector.

Until it completes a business combination, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has no ongoing operations and holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account.

