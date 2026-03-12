CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,348 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the February 12th total of 10,286 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol CDTG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the primary objective of identifying and combining with one or more businesses in the environmental technology sector.
Until it completes a business combination, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has no ongoing operations and holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account.
