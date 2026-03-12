Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $172.38 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,835,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,318,192 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 2.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $172,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its monthly common dividend to $0.2705 (annualized $3.246), continuing a long-run track record of monthly payouts — a direct, positive signal for income investors. Article Title

Company raised its monthly common dividend to $0.2705 (annualized $3.246), continuing a long-run track record of monthly payouts — a direct, positive signal for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets recently (Scotiabank to $69 with a sector outperform, Mizuho to $68, UBS to $72), signaling analyst confidence and potential upside from upgrades. Benzinga Coverage UBS PT Increase

Several analysts raised price targets recently (Scotiabank to $69 with a sector outperform, Mizuho to $68, UBS to $72), signaling analyst confidence and potential upside from upgrades. Positive Sentiment: High-profile media coverage and CEO appearances (Jim Cramer interviews, bullish CNBC and Motley Fool pieces) have reinforced the story that Realty Income’s strategy and scale remain attractive to income and long-term investors. Cramer Interview Fool Article

High-profile media coverage and CEO appearances (Jim Cramer interviews, bullish CNBC and Motley Fool pieces) have reinforced the story that Realty Income’s strategy and scale remain attractive to income and long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term thesis reiterated by analysts and outlets — Realty Income remains the largest net-lease REIT, which supports durable cash flows but is more of a structural tailwind than an immediate catalyst. Fool Article

Long-term thesis reiterated by analysts and outlets — Realty Income remains the largest net-lease REIT, which supports durable cash flows but is more of a structural tailwind than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The dividend bump was very small (from $0.2700 to $0.2705) — possibly seen as immaterial by yield-seeking investors and may have disappointed those hoping for a larger increase. Dividend Release

The dividend bump was very small (from $0.2700 to $0.2705) — possibly seen as immaterial by yield-seeking investors and may have disappointed those hoping for a larger increase. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and yield profile are stretched for some investors (high P/E and modest dividend yield relative to past), which can limit buying appetite and prompt profit-taking after recent gains. Background metrics

Valuation and yield profile are stretched for some investors (high P/E and modest dividend yield relative to past), which can limit buying appetite and prompt profit-taking after recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Trading volume was below average intraday, suggesting the move reflected light trading, rotation into higher-momentum sectors (tech/AI headlines like Oracle’s strong results), or modest profit-taking rather than a company-specific shock. Market Data

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 276.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.32.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Articles

