Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $898,913.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director J Danforth Quayle sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.97, for a total transaction of $898,913.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,772.61. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $309.49 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Carvana from $500.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carvana from $550.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 156,430 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

