Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 1,224,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,225. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.37. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

FDA resumes review of deramiocel and lifts prior hold — the agency has reopened the BLA review for deramiocel, a major regulatory catalyst that increases the probability of eventual approval and sets a formal decision timeline. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Late-breaking Phase 3 HOPE-3 data show clinically meaningful functional benefits — additional analyses presented at the 2026 MDA conference strengthen the therapy’s efficacy story in DMD, which supports both approval probability and long-term commercial potential. Read More.

Late-breaking Phase 3 HOPE-3 data show clinically meaningful functional benefits — additional analyses presented at the 2026 MDA conference strengthen the therapy’s efficacy story in DMD, which supports both approval probability and long-term commercial potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical signals extend to cardiac endpoints — coverage and reporting of HOPE-3 show improvements in key heart-function measures, an important commercial and safety consideration for DMD patients. Read More.

Clinical signals extend to cardiac endpoints — coverage and reporting of HOPE-3 show improvements in key heart-function measures, an important commercial and safety consideration for DMD patients. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy, which can help sentiment and retail/institutional interest as regulatory clarity improves. Read More.

Analyst support — HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy, which can help sentiment and retail/institutional interest as regulatory clarity improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and near-term catalysts — Capricor is projected to post quarterly results soon; earnings and management commentary can influence the short-term move. Read More.

Upcoming earnings and near-term catalysts — Capricor is projected to post quarterly results soon; earnings and management commentary can influence the short-term move. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data are muddled — recent reports show anomalous/zero short-interest figures and effectively no days-to-cover; unclear impact on squeeze dynamics or selling pressure. (Data summary)

Short-interest data are muddled — recent reports show anomalous/zero short-interest figures and effectively no days-to-cover; unclear impact on squeeze dynamics or selling pressure. (Data summary) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk remains — the FDA previously issued a Complete Response Letter; resumption of review does not guarantee approval and the agency’s prior objections underscore execution risk and binary regulatory outcomes. Read More.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

