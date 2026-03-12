Capital World Investors Sells 777,117 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,237,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,117 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $202,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 268,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 922,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 131,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,472,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,232,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,259,000 after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

