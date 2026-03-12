Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,583,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $153,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 22,833.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 160.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 129.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FUL. Wall Street Zen upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. H. B. Fuller Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About H. B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.