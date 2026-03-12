Capital World Investors Purchases 2,031,861 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. $RNG

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,735,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031,861 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.13% of RingCentral worth $332,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 61.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,780.69. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $359,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,769.48. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,526 shares of company stock worth $9,225,128. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $38.85 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.