Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,634,059 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,499,377 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $233,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after buying an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 164,293 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,439,952.39. Following the sale, the director owned 974,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,532,287.23. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,168,462 shares of company stock valued at $192,197,747 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FANG to $212 and kept a “buy” rating, providing a sizable upside view versus the current price; this supports longer‑term valuation expectations. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FANG to $212 and kept a “buy” rating, providing a sizable upside view versus the current price; this supports longer‑term valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks issued several updates that include higher FY2027 estimates (FY2027 EPS raised), which traders may view as supportive for multi‑year earnings growth despite near‑term cuts. Zacks research notes

Zacks issued several updates that include higher FY2027 estimates (FY2027 EPS raised), which traders may view as supportive for multi‑year earnings growth despite near‑term cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for early March appears to show zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — likely a data reporting glitch and not meaningful to the market. (Treat with caution.)

Short‑interest data published for early March appears to show zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — likely a data reporting glitch and not meaningful to the market. (Treat with caution.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions are mixed: Zacks trimmed several near‑term (Q1–Q3 FY2026) estimates and FY2026 EPS while raising some later‑year targets — this creates ambiguity around near‑term guidance versus longer‑term outlook. Zacks estimates changes

Analyst revisions are mixed: Zacks trimmed several near‑term (Q1–Q3 FY2026) estimates and FY2026 EPS while raising some later‑year targets — this creates ambiguity around near‑term guidance versus longer‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The largest shareholder, SGF FANG Holdings, priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback will receive no proceeds — the sale increases available share supply and creates near‑term selling pressure. The offering is expected to close subject to customary conditions. Secondary offering priced

The largest shareholder, SGF FANG Holdings, priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback will receive no proceeds — the sale increases available share supply and creates near‑term selling pressure. The offering is expected to close subject to customary conditions. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show the large shareholder offering (priced ~ $172.25–$176 per share in some reports) and the launch/pricing have already weighed on the stock, with coverage noting FANG shares moved lower after the announcement. Market reaction to offering

Market reports show the large shareholder offering (priced ~ $172.25–$176 per share in some reports) and the launch/pricing have already weighed on the stock, with coverage noting FANG shares moved lower after the announcement. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior executives has been filed: Chairman Travis Stice disclosed large sales (multiple filings) and Director Charles Alvin Meloy also sold shares — combined insider sales increase concern about shareholder exits. Chairman SEC filing Director sale

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0%

FANG opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

