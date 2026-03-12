Capital World Investors Has $161.74 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $161,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1%

UPS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

