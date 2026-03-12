Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $76,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $100.50 on Thursday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

