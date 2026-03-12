Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 552,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $130,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $254,948,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,855,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $74.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $2,358,731.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,369.84. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,219.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,164,506.62. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

