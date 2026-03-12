Capital Research Global Investors Takes $68.09 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,728,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,286,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 177,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,438,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 5.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $297,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,712.80. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. This represents a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 133,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,255 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.