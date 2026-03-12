Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 28,968 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $147,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,102,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,117 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,943,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Exelon by 85.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

